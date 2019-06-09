Sunday Brunch: Lamb Meatball Skewers

CHICAGO — Chef Todd Richards demonstrated a Lamb Meatball Skewers recipe from his cookbook “Soul."
Richards is a native of Chicago and based in Atlanta. He is also two-time James Beard Award semifinalist.
One Flew South & Chicken+Beer
Both in the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta
www.oneflewsouth.com
Lamb Meatball Skewers
2tsp. Lemon Zest
3tbs. Water
1ea. Large Egg
2tbs. Panko
1# Ground Lamb
½ cup Diced Poblano Chile
½ cup Flat Leaf Parsley Chopped
¼ cup White Onion diced
¼ cup Finely Chopped Parsley
1ea. Garlic Clove smashed & chopped
1tsp. Light Brown Sugar
1tsp. Kosher Salt
½ tsp. Ground Cumin
½ tsp. Coarse Ground Black Pepper
¼ tsp. Ancho Chili Powder
1/8 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes
16/20 Wood Skewers Soaked in Water
2tbs. Blended Olive Oil
Directions
- Whisk together water & egg in large bowl & panko crumbs and let stand for 10 minutes
- Add the remaining ingredients (minus oil & skewers)
- Make meatballs about the size of a plum or Yukon potato; lightly press them slightly flat and insert 2 skewers into each meatball
- Utilizing a grill pan or out door grill bring temperature to medium high heat
- If utilizing a grill pan add oil to pan and sear meatballs
- If utilizing an outdoor grill brush meatballs with oil
- Cook meatballs on one side for 5-6 minutes until golden brown; turn over and cook for an additional 4 minutes just until meatballs are done; let stand for 5 minutes before serving
Fig Yogurt Sauce
2cups Greek Yogurt
1tsp. Lemon Juice
2tbs. Fig, Bacon & Onion Chutney
- Combine All ingredients