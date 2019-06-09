The beat goes on for the Cubs at home against the Cardinals in a win Sunday night

CHICAGO – At this place, with this pitcher, in this situation, it seemed as close to a lock as it could be.

Kyle Hendricks, who threw an 81-pitch complete game against the Cardinals back in May, was back on the mound to face them at Wrigley Field Sunday night. The Cubs came into the contest having won their first five games of the season at home against St. Louis, including two this weekend at the Friendly Confines.

Sounds like the perfect scenario for a win, and it played out exactly that way.

Hendricks was once again strong on the mound, surrendering only one run over seven innings, while the surging Kyle Schwarber kicked in two more RBI in a 5-1 victory. It gives the Cubs their second sweep of the season at home against the Cardinals, erasing the bad taste of getting swept in St. Louis last week, and gives them seven-straight wins over their rivals at Wrigley Field dating back to 2018.