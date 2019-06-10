Kevin Dziepak discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At this moment in June, thing are going well in some ways for both sides of town.

The Cubs are coming off a sweep of the Cardinals in which they tied the Brewers for first in the NL Central in what has been a mostly positive first two-and-a-half months of the season. Meanwhile the White Sox have shaken off some bad injury news early in the season to show continued improvement at the major league level and with their prospects in the minors.

Kevin Dziepak of 670 The Score discussed both teams on Monday's edition of Sports Feed, speaking on the strengths along with areas of improvement with both teams.

You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below