Mayor Lightfoot announcing business-focused community policing

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches a new community policing initiative Monday, aimed at strengthening the relationship between local businesses and communities across the city.

The year-round initiative will designate a Business Liaison Officer in all 22 police districts to work side-by-side with the District commander and local business owners to encourage positive community interactions and relationships.

The Chicago Police Department and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection are partnering in the program.

Business Liaison Officers will work together with BACP to address targeted problem businesses associated with any illegal activity, license violations and community complaints related to public safety.

This new initiative builds on the city`s summer public safety strategy which seeks to build strong relationships with community partners to keep neighborhood areas safe citywide.