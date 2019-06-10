Nationwide protests against Coca-Cola for association with Fair Oaks Farms

Posted 7:24 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, June 10, 2019

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — Demonstrators will take part in a nationwide protest Monday, calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola for its association with Fair Oaks Farms.

Coca-Cola is the distributor of the Fair-Life brand. An undercover investigation has exposed animal abuse at Fair Oak Farms, a supplier to Fair-Life.

In the undercover video, employees were seen abusing calves. This resulted in pain, injury and even their death.

Meanwhile, Fair Oak Farms is suspending its delivery service for a week to help with the implementation of new policies, training and to protect its drivers from harassment after the release of the video.

