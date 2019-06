Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton police said a suspicious package found near a church has been "rendered safe."

Police shut down some streets and evacuated nearby homes on Monday after the package was found near St. Joseph’s Church on Crescent Street around 8 p.m.

Washington and Sumner streets were closed during the investigation.

Police said the DuPage County bomb squad was called in to investigate. They then destroyed the package.

It was unclear what the packaged contained.