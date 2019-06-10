Woman charged in murder of parents in Arlington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A woman is charged with murdering her parents in Arlington Heights.

Police said they received a 911 call from a home in the 00-99 block of South Derbyshire Saturday morning, but the line was open with no one there. When police showed up to investigate, they found David and Anne Martin stabbed to death inside their home.

Anne Martin was a retired teacher at Wheeling High School.

The couples daughter, Deborah Martin, is charged with first degree murder.

She is due in court Monday.