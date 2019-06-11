Fate of Obama Presidential Center could be determined today

CHICAGO — There could be a decision about whether or not the Obama Presidential Center can move forward with plans to build in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

A federal judge will hear final arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the environmental group Protect Our Parks.

The group is challenging whether the center can be built in a public park. The city has asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit.

They say the campus would be owned by the city, and would remain public property ,even though the Obama Foundation would pay for it.

