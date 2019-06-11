James Hirth discusses UFC 238 and more MMA on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a night full of both entertaining and important fights at the United Center on Saturday as UFC brought one of their main showcases to town for Windy City MMA fans.

Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko came home with championships while other bouts on the card - especially the "Cowboy" Cerrone-Tim Ferguson fight that got a lot of national attention outside of the co-main events.

James Hirth of MMA Fight Radio joined Sports Feed on Tuesday night to discuss the fights at the United Center and other news in MMA with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their full discussion by clicking on the video above.