For the latest forecast and more, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain Wednesday, cool Thursday and storms likely this weekend
-
Storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday, string of dry days starts Thursday
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week
-
Cooler Thursday, warmup into the weekend
-
-
Storms possible Thursday, but warm and dry Friday ahead
-
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Thunderstorms later tonight, some rain Thursday morning
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week
-
Scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday, warmer Wednesday
-
Thunderstorms likely Monday, rainy week ahead