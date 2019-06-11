× Rockies chip away at Cubs’ pitching in a 10-3 loss

DENVER – The night before was a typical offensive battle that lived up to the reputation of the ballpark to which the game was played.

A homer-filled, back-and-forth game went to the host Rockies, who got the 6-5 win over the Cubs on Monday.

That wouldn’t be the case on Tuesday, at least for the visitors at Coors Field. A rookie pitcher once again kept the offense in check, and the Colorado offense chipped away Cubs’ pitching to turn it into a rout.

Two runs in the fifth chased started Jose Quintana in the fifth inning and a five-run sixth put the contest away for the Rockies who beat the Cubs 10-3. It’s the second-straight loss for the Cubs at Coors Field as they face the possibility of a sweep in the rubber match Wednesday at 2:10 PM.

The Cubs were able to keep up with the Rockies in the early going after Daniel Murphy’s first inning double brought in two runs. Jason Heyward hit a homer in the next inning to cut the lead in half, but Peter Lambert wouldn’t allow another in his five innings of work.

It was the second game of Lambert’s career, with his debut coming in a win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday in which he also allowed just one run.

Quintana got through the second, third, and fourth inning clean but ran into trouble in the fifth, when two walks and an RBI single by Trevor Story chased him from the game. Brad Brach replaced him and had bad luck as an error led to a run before the inning ended, then things fell apart in the sixth.

He allowed four singles to five batters to begin the inning as two runs came in to make it 6-1. Tyler Chatwood then surrendered a three-run homer to Charlie Blackmon as the game turned into a blowout. Chatwood would give up a sacrifice fly in the 8th to close the Rockies scoring, and the Cubs wouldn’t have an answer of any kind till the ninth when they got two across.

But it was too late. Unlike Monday night, they weren’t able to keep up in an offensive battle at Coors Field.