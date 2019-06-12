3 charged in murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez due back in court Wednesday

CHICAGO — The three people charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son Yovani was cut from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree, 24, are charged with murder. Police said Desiree confessed to the murder.

Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, is charged with concealing a homicide. He has hired a private defense attorney to represent him. His attorney said Bobak is innocent of all charges and had no involvement in the crime.

Lopez’s son Yovani suffered brain damage and remains in critical condition.