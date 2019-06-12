Animal rights group releases new Fair Oaks Farms video

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — The animal rights group that exposed animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms has released another video.

Animal Recovery Mission said the new video shows cows being milked minutes after giving birth.

There’s also more scenes of workers kicking and punching cows as they load them into the farm’s milk carousel machine. Fair Oaks features that machine when it gives visitor tours.

The video also shows cows packed up against each other in captivity and discarded corpses on the ground.

Animal recovery mission is talking more about this video at a news conference Wednesday.

Fair Oaks has not commented on the new video.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content that is not suitable for all viewers. Discretion advised.