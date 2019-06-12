Cole Hamels does it all in a Cubs’ blowout of the Rockies

DENVER – With his own production, the Cubs would have come home with a victory.

Of course, it takes more than just one player, but Cole Hamels did a lot to help his team win at Coors Field on Sunday. It could be argued that it was his best day of the 2019 season to date, considering how the park is traditionally unkind to pitchers.

Yet the left-hander was able to shutdown Rockies hitters during his seven innings on the mound and even contributed a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. That’s all the Cubs would have needed, since Hamels didn’t allow a run and the bullpen surrendered just one in a 10-1 rout in Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

Hamels’ efforts were good enough for his sixth win of the season as his ERA drops to 2.98 on the season. Meanwhile the Cubs’ five-game road losing streak is history as they avoid the sweep at the hands of the Rockies before a four-game series with the National League-leading Dodgers in Los Angeles starting Thursday.