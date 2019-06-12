Cubs pitcher Steve Cishek carted off after being hit in the leg by a throw

DENVER – He’s been one of the guys who has carried a lot of wait in the bullpen in 2019 for the Cubs, but his chances of doing so the next few days could be in jeopardy because of something that happened in the outfield.
Before the Cubs’ series finale with the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, pitcher Steve Cishek was hit in the leg by a throw from teammate Brandon Kintzler while throwing in the outfield.
On their broadcast of the game, NBC Sports Chicago showed video of the incident in which Cishek goes down immediately after being hit by the throw.
The injury was serious enough that Cishek was carted off the field just a few minutes after he was hit in the leg. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no new details on the injury to Cishek.
Taking on a number of roles in the Cubs’ bullpen due to injuries, Cishek has appeared in 29 games this season with a 3.21 ERA along with six saves.