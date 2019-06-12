Mayor Lightfoot to unveil ethics reform measures at City Council meeting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to unveil a new set of ethics reform measures Wednesday during a City Council meeting.

The proposed ethics reform package is part of Lightfoot’s goal to bring more transparency to the policy process inside City Hall. It comes two weeks after she succeeded in getting approval on a reorganization of council committees.

Now, the new Chicago mayor wants new restrictions on outside employment for aldermen and stiffer fines for ethics violations. Her reform package would need council approval.

It was just last week that veteran Alderman Ed Vurke was indicted on 14 counts of corruption. He allegedly used his influence to steer business toward his law firm.

In a notable exchange last month, Burke had tried to debate the council reorganization but Lightfoot verbally shut him down.

Burke has ignored the mayor’s calls for his resignation, and she says his continued presence here is awkward.

The full council meets again at 10 a.m. Wednesday.