North Carolina reporter asks for help in finding missing mother in Chicago

CHICAGO — A reporter in Raleigh, North Carolina is asking for help in finding her mother who has gone missing from her home on the city’s South Side.

In a Facebook post, Sheena Elzie said no one has seen or heard from her mother, Sheri Dennis, since last week, and she could be in danger. Dennis lives in the area of Langley Avenue near 81st Street, but was last seen near 79th Street and Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood.

She said her mother suffers from a mental illness and disappeared with no medication, no phone and no car.

Elzie told WGN that a missing persons report was originally filed at the Arlington Heights Police Department, because that is where her brother, who filed the report, lives.

“My family has been constantly checking, praying she will come back home,” Elzie said in the post.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago or Arlington Heights police.