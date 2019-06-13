2 adults, 1 child shot in Albany Park neighborhood

Posted 9:44 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09PM, June 13, 2019

CHICAGO — Three people, including a child, were injured after a drive-by shooting in the city's Albany Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

Chicago police said the three people were shot on 4900 block North Kedzie Avenue  around 9 p.m.

The three self transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The adults, a man and a woman, were then transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The juvenile was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The ages and conditions of those shot is unknown.

No further information was provided.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.