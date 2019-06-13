2 adults, 1 child shot in Albany Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three people, including a child, were injured after a drive-by shooting in the city's Albany Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

Chicago police said the three people were shot on 4900 block North Kedzie Avenue around 9 p.m.

The three self transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The adults, a man and a woman, were then transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The juvenile was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The ages and conditions of those shot is unknown.

No further information was provided.