At least 5 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO — At least five people are injured, two seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s Far South Side.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at 87th Street and Jeffrey Boulevard in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

One vehicle crashed onto the basketball court at Jesse Owens Park, and another into a grass area. A nearby CTA bus shelter was also damaged in the crash.

Five people were transported to area hospitals, two of them reportedly in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.