Mayor Lightfoot rolls out plans to reform workers’ compensation program

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled her plans to reform the $100 million per year workers’ compensation program Thursday.

The mayor’s office released a full, independent audit that showed the massive program was poorly managed.

The mayor is now bringing in a thirty-party administrator to professionalize and modernize the system with the goal of getting through the backlog, resolving claims and having a return to work program.

The mayor said as of March 31 of this year, there were about 1,300 open claims, many of which date back several decades. More than 600 are more than 10 years old, costing taxpayers roughly $300 million.

The city will start to transition the management of claims and processing later this year.