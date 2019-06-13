No injuries after fire breaks out on train at Union Station

CHICAGO — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a train at Union Station.
All the passengers on Metra BNSF No. 1285 were evacuated around 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to a fire in the engine.
According to Chicago fire officials, the fire was put out around 7 p.m. using lines to cool the engine.
A passenger who was on the train, Steve Sadowski, posted photos on Twitter showing what appears to be flames on a train.
Around 7:30 p.m., Metra said all trains on the south side of Union Station were stopped inbound and outbound. That includes the BNSF and Southwest Service.
No further information was provided.