× Schaumburg man charged in sex assault at forest preserve

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A man from Schaumburg is charged with dragging a woman into the woods at a popular suburban trail and sexually assaulting her.

Police said Ryan Patterson, 27, attacked a woman while she was walking in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve in Elgin May 30

He posted bond Wednesday and was released. He was ordered to submit to a curfew and GPS monitoring.

Investigators believe he may have attacked more people.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

WGN’s Julian Crews will have more on this story on WGN Midday News beginning at 11 a.m.