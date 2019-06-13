Sports Feed celebrates World Softball Day on Thursday

Posted 8:56 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58PM, June 13, 2019

CHICAGO - It's a day to celebrate one of America's most popular sports, and there's a lot going on in Rosemont to celebrate this weekend.

The Chicago Bandits of National Pro Fastpitch softball league will be taking part in a weekend of exhibition games with Team USA at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. It's part of the national team's training camp that's been going on all week.

To celebrate World Softball Day on Thursday, we had NPF commissioner Cheri Kempf along with Bandits pitcher Paige Lowary on Thursday's Sports Feed.

Not only did they discuss the event with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, they also went out side to toss the softball around a bit as Lowary gave pitching demonstration to the guys.

See that segment in the video above and below. For more information on the softball weekend, click here.

