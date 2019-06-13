Vik Chokshi joins Sports Feed for a wide-ranging discussion on Sports Feed

Posted 8:35 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, June 13, 2019

CHICAGO - There is no person in sports who has been talked about more than Kevin Durant over the past few days.

His Achilles injury suffered in Game 5 in Toronto is one that should change the landscape of free agency for this summer while also drumming up debate if the forward should have played.

Its a topic that came up with Vik Chokshi of Action Network and Front Office Sports' discussion on Sports Feed on Thursday night. He also talked about the Bulls, Bears, along with the arrival of sports gambling to the State of Illinois with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Vik's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.

 

