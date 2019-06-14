× Bears sign their top pick David Montgomery to a contract as mini camp ends

LAKE FOREST – Last season the wait for the Bears’ first draft pick to sign stretched past the team’s training camp in Bourbonnais. But eventually, Roquan Smith, the eighth-overall selection, did put his name on the dotted line and enjoyed a productive first season with the Bears’ linebacking group.

Such a scenario won’t play out this year, and many didn’t expect it to be the case. Third round picks don’t typically have the long wait to get a contract, even if they do possess the talent and potential importance to the 2019 team.

So as the Bears’ offseason workouts conclude, David Montgomery goes to the break with a contract from the team.

The team announced that the running back, who was selected with the 73rd overall pick in this April’s draft, has signed his contract with the team. It comes just a day after the Bears concluded their mandatory mini camp at Halas Hall before the team goes on a month-and-a-half break before the start of training camp in Bourbonnais in late-July.

A versatile running back whose skillset fits Matt Nagy’s offense well, Montgomery is expected to contribute right away for the Bears during the 2019 season. He’ll step into a backfield with Tarik Cohen and newly signed Mike Davis, offering Nagy three backs who have the abilities that go beyond just running the football.

In three seasons at Iowa State, Montgomery had 2,926 yards and a 4.7 per carry average and 26 touchdowns, with 13 of those coming in his final season. He also made 71 catches for 582 yards.