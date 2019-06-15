Baby of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s death ruled a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby was ruled a homicide on Saturday.

The medical coroner for baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez said his cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain. He lived in intensive care for 53 days with severe brain damage.

Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Yovanny was cut from her womb after his mother was killed.

A mother, daughter and a boyfriend are all charged in connection with Ochoa-Lopez's death. Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder for killing the 19-year-old pregnant mother. Figueroa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak was charged for covering up the death.

The Lopez family wants them charged with the baby's death as well.