CHICAGO — A man in the Lakeview East neighborhood was injured after being hit in the head with a hammer by a man he met on a dating app.

The 47-year-old man agreed to meet with his date inside a home in the 600 block of W. Aldine Avenue.

The two men got into an argument and the man he was meeting hit him in the head with a hammer several times.

He’s in good condition and is not pursuing criminal charges.