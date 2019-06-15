Three shot in Chatham, a driver in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— Three people were shot in the Chatham neighborhood, including the female driver who was shot in the head, on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m at 75th and Calumet when police said someone opened fire at a parked car.

The driver, the sister of the driver and two female friends were getting ready to drive away when shots were fired. The driver of the car, identified as Christian, was shot in the head. A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man who the women talked to before leaving were also shot.

The driver drove away from the scene, despite being shot in the head. A woman in the passenger seat was able to take the wheel and drive the car for more than a mile without crashing.

Christian's mother tells WGN she was partially paralyzed from the bullet, but managed to get to 79th and Vincennes in the Streeterville neighborhood where a passenger in the car was able to flag down police for help.

The victims mother said the bullet was lodged in her daughters forehead and still had not been removed. Her mother also said Christian was waiting for surgery at the University of Chicago Medical center in critical condition.

Christian's sister said she thinks she will be fine. "I'm just glad that she's talking. Glad that she's able to form sentences," Aaliyah said. "Even though she's in and out, I'm glad that she's not like in a coma or something. It could be a heck of a lot worse."

The two other shooting victims were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot three times, in the arm, back and knee.

Police also said the shooter is still at large.