27-year-old woman shot and killed in Little Village

CHICAGO — A woman was shot to death while riding in a car early Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue. A 27-year-old woman was sitting on the passenger side of a car when someone fired shots, hitting her in the head.

The woman who was driving the car drove to a house in the 4100 block of West 25th Street where the passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver said she did not see where the gunfire came from.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.