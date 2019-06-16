Maya Akai talks White Sox and Bears on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the middle of June, and the White Sox are hanging around the .500 mark after splitting a four-game series with the Yankees.

That's not bad for the group that has had little to root for in the first two years of their rebuild. They've got a bit to go in order to talk about making a major impact in the American League, but it appears things are heading in the right direction.

Maya Akai, the co-host of "Shawn and Maya in the Morning," gave her thoughts on what the White Sox have done this season on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday's show. Plus she looked ahead to the crosstown series with the Cubs this week along with the Bears, who are on their summer break after the end of offseason workouts.

