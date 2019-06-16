Rev. Patrick Lee reinstated after sexual abuse investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Lakeview Catholic priest was reinstated after a sexual abuse investigation.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said both church and civilian authorities cleared the Rev. Patrick Lee, who was a priest at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

The allegations first surfaced in January. At the time, Cupich removed the priest to allow the investigators to do their job. It was announced Saturday that Lee would return to the church.

Lee had been a pastor at the church since July 2013. The allegations made against him date back to 1979, according to the cardinal. Lee was at a Midlothian Church at the time.

Cupich said after an investigation by both church and state officials, the allegations against Lee showed they were unfounded.

Cupich said he contacted Lee Saturday evening after a an independent review board recommended there was not evidence to suspect Lee sexually abused a minor. The priest was asked to move away from church during the investigation which Cupich said he cooperated with.

Cupich said while Lee has been suffering through this time, he also understands the importance of fully investigating allegations especially as the Catholic Church as a whole has been trying to get a hold the child abuse scandal.

The first mass on Sunday starts at 8 a.m., however it is unknown if Lee will be present.