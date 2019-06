Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson remains hospitalized Monday morning after doctors found a blood clot during a physical examination.

The city's top cop went to Rush University Medical Center Friday morning for an annual cardiac stress test and a physical, according to police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. The tests came back normal, but doctors found a small blood clot in his lung.

Johnson may be able to leave the hospital sometime Monday.

He is approaching the two year anniversary of his kidney transplant.