Stepson of Chicago fire lieutenant found fatally stabbed in East Chatham

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after the stepson of a Chicago fire lieutenant was found stabbed to death.

Tyler Bernicky, 25, was found when emergency responders were called around 6 a.m. Saturday to the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue in East Chatham, for a report of a van on fire. Bernicky’s body was found near the burning van. According to the Chicago Tribune, Bernicky’s brother says he was the stepson of a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the victim had no obvious ties to the neighborhood, and it’s unclear why he was there.

The Tribune reports Bernicky was father to 3-year-old son Kayden, as well as a baby girl.

No one is in custody.