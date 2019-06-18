× $3.4M grand prize in Queen of Hearts raffle at McHenry VFW

MCHENRY, Ill. — The Queen of Hearts raffle is back, and Tuesday is drawing day.

The grand prize is $3.4 million.

For several months last year, players flooded the McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 to buy tickets for their chance at the pot. When it was over, that pot grew to $7,080,528.

Now, there are new rules. The top payout is capped at $3 million, and there is a July 30 deadline to end the game.

Also, the McHenry VFW now keeps half the pot instead of 40 percent, and ticket prices have gone up to $5.