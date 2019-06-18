Day 5: Video shows FBI agents questioning man who killed U of I Chinese scholar

Click HERE to view the full video of Brendt Christensen’s questioning

PEORIA, Ill. — Video was shown in court Tuesday showing a University of Illinois graduate student being questioned by FBI agents about the disappearance of a missing Chinese scholar.

Brendt Christensen is seen on an hour-long video answering questions from officials about 26-year-old Yingying Zhang’s disappearance. During the interrogation, Christensen changed his story several times. A detective testified that he began to tremble and break out in hives when he was confronted with inconsistencies in his story.

Also Tuesday, a graduate student at the university told jurors that Christensen attempted to get Zhang into his car by posing as an undercover police officer.

Emily Hogan testified Tuesday that Christensen wore mirrored sunglasses and flashed a fake badge after pulling up to her at a bus stop. She approached his car but backed away when he asked her to get in.

Prosecutors say that happened on June 9, 2017, as Christensen hunted for a victim to fulfill a homicidal fantasy. They say that four hours later he successfully lured Yingying Zhang into his car, raped, beat and killed her.

Champaign’s News-Gazette reports Hogan testified she felt physically ill when she identified Christensen’s photo in a police display days later.