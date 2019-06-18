Off-duty police veteran killed during armed robbery at Racine bar

RACINE, Wi. — A search is underway for a gunman after an off-duty police officer was shot and killed at a bar in Racine.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday at Teezers Bar, located at 1936 Lathrop Avenue. Officer John Hetland, who was off-duty, witnessed an armed robbery in progress and intervened in attempt to stop the robber, but was fatally shot.

The Racine Police Department is announcing his death as a line of duty. Officer Hetland was a 24-year veteran of the department.

The police department released the following statement:

We also ask that the members of the public keep the Hetland family and the sworn members of the Racine Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.

An investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information are urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 656-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.