Fifth Third to close 44 Chicago-area branches after MB bank merger

CHICAGO — Fifth Third Bank is closing 44 branches in the Chicago-area next month.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the move comes in the wake of its $4.7 billion acquisition of MB Financial.
Nearly one in five locations will close on July 9 and 10. Most are within a mile of other branches.
Customers of the closing branches, which include both Fifth Third and former MB locations, have been notified.
Here are the Fifth Third Bank branches closing:
Chicago: 29 W. Division St.; 1 N. Wacker Dr.; 1 S. Dearborn St.; 100 S. Halsted St.; 644 W. Diversey Pkwy.; 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Streamwood: 510 S. Sutton Rd.
Yorkville: 444 Veterans Pkwy.
Bartlett: 980 South IL Rt. 59
Libertyville: 1366 S. Milwaukee Ave
Warrenville: 3601 Winfield Rd.
Mundelein: 3 Nelson C. White Pkwy.
Dixon: 102 S. Galena Ave.
Hampshire: 251 S. State St.
Hinckley: 101 W. Lincoln Ave.
Schaumburg: 1699 E. Woodfield Rd.
Barrington: 353 W. Northwest Hwy.
Lake Zurich: 660 S. Rand Rd.
Oak Brook: 1603 16th St.
Here are the former MB locations closing:
Chicago: 1624 W. Division St.; 932 W. Randolph St.
Lincolnwood: 4010 W. Touhy Ave.
Lombard: 1145 S. Main St.
Bloomingdale: 485 W. Army Trail Rd.
Tinley Park: 9561 171st St.; 18299 S. Harlem Ave.
Niles: 7557 W. Oakton St.
Countryside: 600 W. Plainfield Rd.
St. Charles: 2607 Lincoln Hwy.
Glencoe: 356 Park Ave.
Bensenville: 1050 Busse Hwy.
Oak Lawn: 9701 S. Cicero Ave.
North Riverside: 7222 W. Cermak Rd.
LaGrange Park: 401 N. LaGrange Rd.
Burr Ridge: 7000 County Line Rd.
South Holland: 16145 S. State St.
Dyer, Ind.: 1218 Sheffield Ave.