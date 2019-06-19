Heather Mack could be released from jail in 18 months: report

BALI — The Chicago-area woman imprisoned in Bali for killing her mother says she does not want to return to the United States after her release.

Heather Mack, 23, and her boyfriend Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of killing Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014.

Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She tells Daily Mail TV that she could be a free woman in 18 months for good behavior.

Mack says if she gets deported back to the U.S., she’ll return to Bali with her 4-year-old daughter, Stella, because she never wants to return to Chicago or the U.S.

Mack says Bali is much safer for both of them.