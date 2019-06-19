Mayor Lightfoot and CPS launch summer safety program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools are launching a program aimed at helping students over summer break.

The mayor and CPS CEO Janice Jackson will announce a new program called "Summer For Change" at Percy L. Julian High School Wednesday morning, to help those who are most vulnerable to neighborhood gun violence. It will involve mentoring and therapy, while also providing a paycheck and a purpose. The selection process is unclear at this time.

Thursday is the last day of the school year for CPS kids.

Despite drops in enrollment, Chicago remains the nation’s third largest district with nearly 400,000 kids.

For many, violence is a year round problem with heightened concerns over the summer months.

Ahead of her first summer as mayor, Lightfoot joined in the St. Sabina peace march and rally last Friday and she called on communities to make a commitment to work together in holding people accountable.

Lightfoot and CPS CEO will hold a presser at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.