Surveillance images released of man wanted in CTA bus shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance images of the man wanted in connection to a CTA bus shooting that injured three people.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday in a CTA bus on the 7600 block of South State Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

The images capture the man exiting the bus and then firing his handgun into the rear of the bus, injuring three people.

Police describe the man as a black male between 18 and 25 years of age, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and weighing 140 and 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a light blue jean jacket with a gray hood attached and striped pattern jeans with black and white colored shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area South Detectives at: (312) 747-8271.