Surveillance images released of man wanted in CTA bus shooting on South Side

Posted 5:54 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, June 19, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance images of the man wanted in connection to a CTA bus shooting that injured three people.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday in a CTA bus on the 7600 block of South State Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

The images capture the man exiting the bus and then firing his handgun into the rear of the bus, injuring three people.

Police describe the man as a black male between 18 and 25 years of age, standing between 5-foot-5 and  5-foot-8 and weighing 140 and 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a light blue jean jacket with a gray hood attached and striped pattern jeans with black and white colored shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area South Detectives at: (312) 747-8271.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.