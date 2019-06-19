The Cubs’ offense comes alive to to beat the White Sox Wednesday night

CHICAGO – It had been a rough few days for the Cubs’ offense, and having a breakthrough on Wednesday night was going to be difficult.

They were facing arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball in Lucas Giolito, who came into the game having won nine-consecutive decisions for the White Sox. He’d allowed just nine earned runs since May 1st, and in his last three starts he’d given up just one.

But Willson Contreras and the home team’s offense were able to find their groove against Giolito, snapping out of their recent offensive slump, and getting even with their rivals on the south side at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ catcher knocked out a pair of homers – including a Grand Slam in the first inning – in a 7-3 win over the White Sox on Wednesday night. It snapped the team’s two-game losing streak and earned them a split of the first two-game City Series in 2019. As for Giolito, his nine-game win streak comes to an end after allowing six earned runs in 4 1/3 inning, losing a game for the first time since April 6th.

The teams will meet again July 6th and 7th at Guaranteed Rate Field.