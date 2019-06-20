× Adbert Alzolay steals the show in the Cubs’ win over the Mets

CHICAGO – Getting fired up for the debut of prospects isn’t something common recently for fans at Wrigley Field. That era was a couple of seasons back when the team was building themselves into a championship contender.

But on Thursday night, one of the young members of the Cubs’ organization made his major league debut at the Friendly Confines, and in the process became the story of the night.

Adbert Alzolay, who was called up before the start of a four-game series with the Mets, dazzled in his debut in front of a large crowd on Thursday evening. He failed to allow a hit or a run in the first four innings of his first outing in the big leagues as New York hitters struggled with his stuff. While he ran into problems in the ninth, it wasn’t enough to take the shine off his impressive debut in a 7-4 win over New York.

In the end, Alzolay allowed just one run on a homer in the ninth by Todd Frazier home run, and a walk led to his departure before recording an out in the inning. When he was pulled from the game, Cubs’ fans gave him a standing ovation as he rose his cap in appreciation.

Alzolay finished allowing just the one hit and run while striking out five batters in relief of starter Tyler Chatwood after he went four innings in a spot start. He inherited a three-run lead thanks to a six-run third by the Cubs’ offense, which helped the pitcher to his first MLB victory.