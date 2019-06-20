Chuck Swirsky previews the 2019 NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Posted 6:29 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, June 20, 2019

CHICAGO - Just an hour before the draft and there is still a lot of unknown when it comes to the Bulls' 2018 first round draft pick.

After all, after the first three picks, there are very few things that are guaranteed, especially with a few trades late Thursday afternoon that moves around a few picks in front of them.

Before all the madness begins, Bulls play-by-play man Chuck Swirsky discussed what the team might do on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman at the Advocate Center. They also discussed other topics with the team and the NBA champion Toronto Raptors as well.

You can watch Chuck and Josh's discuss all of that in the video above.

