Police investigating after Bolingbrook smash-and-grab caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Suburban police are investigating after a series of smash-and-grabs in Bolingbrook. One of them was caught on surveillance video.

David Castelan, the owner of El Authentico Burrito, got a call Friday morning from police saying someone had broken into his restaurant. He said when he came in, he found broken glass everywhere.

He shared surveillance video of the burglar as he broke into his restaurant.

“[The burglar] busted the door with a big brick. It went all the way to the counter, came in, grabbed the whole system, took it out, came back for the brick and walked away with it,” he said.

The burglar ripped the cash register and computer screen from the counter, and ran back out, getting into a white sedan.

The Subway restaurant next door was also targeted, along with the nearby La Michoacana ice cream shop and Gigante Bakery.

Police believe it was the same four suspects involved, and that they used the same brick to smash all the windows and doors to gain entry.

Castelan's restaurant was still open Friday. The owner said he's waiting for someone to come replace his broken windows.

“Here we are now, trying to stay positive and continue with the business and not let it defeat us. Here we are,” he said.

Castelan said between the cash in the register, that computer system, and replacing the windows, he's out about $7,000.