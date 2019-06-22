Artist adds infant to mural of slain mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Additional work was done Saturday by a local artist who is painting a mural honoring Marlen Ochoa Lopez on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Muralist Milton Coronado has begun painting Ochoa's child into the mural.

The infant boy was cut from his Ochoa-Lopez’s womb and survived for 53 days before he died last week.

Coronado said his work is intended to symbolize the infant's short life and the short life of Ochoa Lopez who was 19-years old when she was slain.

The mural is located at 16th Street and Newberry Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood, just west of Halsted Street.