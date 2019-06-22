Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Cool end to the week, but temperatures hit the 70s Sunday
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
-
Warm but rainy week ahead, with highs in the 80s
-
Cool and rainy Sunday, sunny but chilly start to the week
-
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Cooler through Wednesday, ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring storms to the area
-
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
80 degrees returns to the forecast; Storms possible