Teen girl stabbed after meeting someone at McDonald’s in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — A teenage girl was stabbed repeatedly after meeting someone at a McDonald's in Morgan Park. Her family says she's recovering tonight.

The teen had recently run away from home, and said she met the man at the McDonald's at 115th and Halsted earlier in the day.

That's when he drove her to a wooded area near 108th and Bishop and then started stabbing her.

The teen managed to get away, running over a set of train tracks and knocking on doors for help.

One resident opened her door and offered help, calling an ambulance.

So far, there's nobody in custody.