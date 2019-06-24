2 charged with child pornography in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A 43-year-old woman and 44-year-old man are facing child pornography charges in Buffalo Grove after police say a “multi-week investigation” led to their arrest.

The investigation began after DCFS received a tip from an out-of-state therapist, Buffalo Grove police said, and they arrested resident Kimberly Schubert on May 30. Police say they discovered evidence to support charging Schubert with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old, in addition to two child pornography related charges.

As part of their investigation, police said they determined pornographic pictures had been distributed to Jason Akai, an Oak Forest Resident. They arrested Akai on June 20, and he now faces charges of soliciting and producing child pornography, both of a victim under 13 years old.

After her arrest, Schubert was held on $1 million bond, and released on June 7 after the bond was reduced to $300,000 and she posted the required 10 percent. Akai remains in Lake County Jail on $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional charges may still be filed. Both Schubert and Akai are due back in court on June 27.

A source tells WGN Schubert is a mother of four children.

Reporter Patrick Elwood will have more on this story on WGN Evening News beginning at 4 p.m.