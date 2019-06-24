FeedonThis: Some outside appreciation for Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - From time to time, we hear from the views of Sports Feed through emails or interactions on social media.

But Jarrett Payton had a great story for Man Crush Monday about a viewer who told him in person how much he enjoys the show - and the signature segment every Monday evening.

He told that story to Josh during the MCM segment on the show this Monday, and that's part of #FeedonThis from the show. You can watch that segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bulls' introduced their two draft picks for 2019 on Monday afternoon, and there is plenty of hope that the first round pick will be able to give the Bulls' rebuild a strong starter at point guard.

Josh and Jarrett discussed Coby White in the video above.