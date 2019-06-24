Former Chicago Ald. Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A federal judge sentenced former Chicago Ald. Willie Cochran to one year in prison and two years supervised release Monday.

BREAKING: Disgraced former alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to one year in prison for wire fraud @WGNNews — Meghan Dwyer (@MeghanAnnDwyer) June 24, 2019

Back in March, Cochran pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and resigned as 20th Ward alderman. He was elected back in 2007, and was indicted more than two years ago on 15 counts of theft, bribery and extortion.

Cochran was accused of using his charity to fund his own personal expenses and paid $25,000 in gambling expenses, expensive meals, upgrades for his Mercedes, spa services for his wife and his daughter’s college tuition.

Prosecutors said he asked many people for money for his charity, including a children’s hospital on public aid.

Cochran was making $137,000 a year at the time between his Chicago police pension and his aldermanic salary.

Prosecutors said he extorted 19 people with business interests in the 20th Ward and pled with them for money that would later be laundered and used to pay his bills.

Prosecutors said Cochran’s actions were particularly upsetting because he was supposed to be serving the people of the 20th Ward, a ward that is one of the poorest and most violent in the city.

Cochran’s lawyers said Monday the alderman just made some bad decisions when he was addicted to gambling and his wife was sick, and he is deeply apologetic for violating the public’s trust. He insists the vast majority of the money was used for charity.

Cochran’s lawyers also argued that prison has done little in terms of curbing corruption in City Council. But the judge said he wanted to set an example for other public officials. He said he expects Cochran to continue doing good work for his community when he is released from prison.

Cochran spoke in court and said, “I am better than this.” He said he was ashamed. He did not address his gambling addiction.

His lawyer told the court he has no plans to run for public office again.

Cochran must report to prison by Aug. 23.